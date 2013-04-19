Home Health Parents News Now Maya Rudolph Pregnant with Fourth Child Maya Rudolph Pregnant with Fourth Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi April 19, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_100542112 30283 "It looks like sooner, but we'll see," she joked of her baby bump, which she dressed in an all-black ensemble. "I remember last summer she said, 'I can't believe I'm having three children. I'm never doing this again,'" [Salma] Hayek, 46, recalled. Rudolph laughed and added, "It's amazing how we forget. It's like that light pen thing they do in Men in Black. Somebody [pointed it in my face] and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'" Sources first revealed Rudolph's baby news in February; though she attended several events sporting an unmistakable bump, she had not publicly commented on her pregnancy until her Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. Rudolph and her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, are already parents to Pearl, 7, Lucille, 3, and Jack, 21 months. Image: Maya Rudolph, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Maya Rudolph Pregnant with Fourth Child Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
