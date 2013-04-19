Maya Rudolph Pregnant with Fourth Child

"It looks like sooner, but we'll see," she joked of her baby bump, which she dressed in an all-black ensemble. "I remember last summer she said, 'I can't believe I'm having three children. I'm never doing this again,'" [Salma] Hayek, 46, recalled. Rudolph laughed and added, "It's amazing how we forget. It's like that light pen thing they do in Men in Black. Somebody [pointed it in my face] and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

Sources first revealed Rudolph's baby news in February; though she attended several events sporting an unmistakable bump, she had not publicly commented on her pregnancy until her Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance.

Rudolph and her longtime partner, director Paul Thomas Anderson, are already parents to Pearl, 7, Lucille, 3, and Jack, 21 months.