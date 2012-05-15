Home Health Parents News Now Maternity Designer Rosie Pope Gives Birth to Third Child Maternity Designer Rosie Pope Gives Birth to Third Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 15, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print "Pregnant in Heels" Star Picks a Perfectly Fashionable Name 28215 "Contractions 3-5 mins apart," Pope tweeted around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. "Just spoke to my boys, they are excited and got up to say good bye to mom this morning." "My water just broke!" Pope tweeted thirty minutes later. Eventually, husband Daron took over tweeting and wrote, "Daron here: let the pushing begin! After 1st vomit, she started pushing. She's doing great." And eventually their little princess arrived! "This is Daron: our beautiful princess is born!" he tweeted. "Baby and Rosie are doing great!!! What a miracle!" Image: Rosie Pope, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Maternity Designer Rosie Pope Gives Birth to Third Child Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments