Mariah Carey Didn't Anticipate the 'Enormity' of Pregnancy
The singer Mariah Carey, in an interview on the TV news magazine "20/20," said that she was not prepared for what pregnancy would do to her body, PEOPLE.com reports. Carey and her husband, actor Nick Cannon, were bringing their 6-month-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, on television for the first time.
"I don't think I understood the enormity or the magnitude of what it really does to your body," Carey told Barbara Walters in the interview. "It's not just, oh you don't look pretty and you have a bump."
In fact, Carey said, the news of the pregnancy was initially "scary" because Carey had already suffered a miscarriage and was warned of complications that can result from carrying multiples.
