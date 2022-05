"Sometimes people are told that, because physicians may be worried about the risks the drug may pose ... and aren't necessarily thinking about the potential benefit of breastfeeding," Dr. Hari Cheryl Sachs, the lead author on the report, said.

That benefit includes a lower risk of ear infections, asthma and sudden infant death syndrome, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Sachs said properties of the drug itself, whether it's being used on a long- or short-term basis and the age and health of the infant all affect how safe it is to use medication while breastfeeding.

"It's hard to make a blanket recommendation on what drugs are fine for the mother, because it's going to depend on multiple factors," Sachs, from the Pediatric and Maternal Health Team in the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, told Reuters Health.