Home Health Parents News Now Lil' Kim Is Pregnant with Her First Child Lil' Kim Is Pregnant with Her First Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi February 13, 2014 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_111883928 30778 The rapper is pregnant with her first child, debuting her blossoming baby bump Wednesday night at The Blonds Fashion Week after-party in New York City. Dressed in a colorful, bejeweled floor-length gown, the rapper, 39, proudly flaunted her new silhouette, cradling her baby bump for the cameras before making her way in. The outspoken star, however, has so far remained mum about the identity of the baby's father. Image: Lil' Kim, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Lil' Kim Is Pregnant with Her First Child Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments