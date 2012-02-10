Leave Our Photos Alone! Breastfeeding Moms Stage Facebook Protest
Breastfeeding moms staged nurse-ins at Facebook headquarters this week, protesting the networking site's practice of removing photos of women nursing their children.
The Huffington Post reports the protest was launched by Emma Kwasnica, a Vancouver, Canada mother and breastfeeding advocate who has posted more than 200 photos of herself nursing her children and says her account has been suspended repeatedly for violating the site's no-nudity policy.
About 60 protesters gathered in front of Facebook's Menlo Park offices on Monday, and similar protests were planned in New York; Toronto; Austin, Texas; Seattle; London; Paris; Amsterdam; Madrid; Singapore; Dublin, Ireland; and Sydney. Protesters say they want to make the point that breastfeeding isn't obscene.
The San Francisco Chronicle offered more details:
Earlier this year, Facebook issued a statement about its policies to the Huffington Post:
Readers, share your thoughts: Do photos of breastfeeding belong on Facebook?
Image: via The Huffington Post.
