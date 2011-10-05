Labor Secretary Urges Action on Domestic Violence

As the chair of the president's Interagency Council on Homelessness, I've seen how intimate partner violence is the number one cause of family homelessness in America. It puts our young women and men in danger of long-term physical and emotional harm. And it puts their children at greater risk of substance abuse, emotional disorders and becoming abusers themselves later in life.

To those who have been victimized by domestic violence, it's crucial you know that there is support and shelter available to help you break the cycle of violence. And to those who perpetrate this cowardly act, know that we will not relent in our efforts until you are brought to justice. Let's be our brother and sister's keeper, help those who need it and lock up the perpetrators of these awful crimes.