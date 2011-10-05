Labor Secretary Urges Action on Domestic Violence
U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda L. Solis has issued a statement urging vigilance, zero-tolerance, and action in honor of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Three American women reportedly die each day from violent abuse, she said, adding that partner violence has far-reaching consequences for women and children:
Solis says anyone who witnesses domestic violence of any kind should call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit http://www.TheHotLine.org.
