Kids Sue Mom for "Bad Mothering" But Judge Dismisses Case
Last week an Illinois appeals court dismissed a case brought by two children against their mom for "bad mothering," the Chicago Tribune reports.
Steven Miner II, 23, and his sister Kathryn, 20, of Barrington Hills, Illinois, filed the suit against Kimberly Garrity two years ago, asking for more than $50,000 for "emotional distress."
The siblings were represented by three attorneys including their father, Steven A. Miner. According to the Tribune, Garrity divorced Miner in 1995 after ten years of marriage.
The father asserted that this case was "no different from a patient suing a physician 'for bad doctoring.'" In court papers, he wrote, "Everyone makes mistakes, but ... there must be accountability for actions. Parenting is no different."
In dismissing the case, the court said mother's conduct was not "extreme or outrageous." A victory for the kids, it said, "could potentially open the floodgates to subject family child rearing to ... excessive judicial scrutiny and interference."
