Kids' Media CEO: Are Parents Too Concerned with Privacy?

A "kid-driven future of play and learning" is the call Rex Ishibashi, CEO of Callaway Digital Arts made this morning at The Sandbox Summit at MIT. Callaway makes mobile storybook apps featuring Sesame Street, Thomas the Tank Engine, and other beloved children's characters.

Ishibashi's observation from within the kid's media industry is that regulations and privacy concerns, while important, are crowding out innovations that could help children learn more using technology.

"If we can't help kids, perhaps we can provide them with safe tools where they can help themselves," Ishibashi told the audience of educators, software developers, and entrepreneurs.

His proposal is that companies should prioritize ways to provide "safe social" for kids, allowing children under age 13 to participate in the flow of innovation and creativity available on the Internet and through social media, without violating their basic privacy. Parents, he argued, have become so concerned with protecting kids' privacy that they have built a "mile-high cyclone fence" around their children, cutting them off from their full potential to engage with technology, feel involved in its future, and generate content for it.

If done right, Ishibashi argued, technology can serve both the 21st century kids who crave companionship, entertainment, and engagement, and the "digital parents" who want to give their children trustworthy, developmentally appropriate tools for learning.