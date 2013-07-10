Home Health Parents News Now Kevin and Danielle Jonas Announce Pregnancy Kevin and Danielle Jonas Announce Pregnancy By Holly Lebowitz Rossi July 10, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_75444640 30399 "It's true – Danielle is pregnant! Can't even imagine how excited we are," the musician and reality star, 25, Tweeted Tuesday. "I can't wait to share this with my best friend. I love you baby." The couple, who married in December 2009, told PEOPLE last July that babies were beginning to be on their minds. "Having kids is a big question right now; it does come up a lot," Danielle, 26, said at the time. "We're at that [3-year] mark and people are like, 'All right guys, what's your plan? When are you going to have those grandkids?'" adds Kevin. "I'm starting to feel that pressure a little bit." Image: Kevin and Danielle Jonas, via Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Kevin and Danielle Jonas Announce Pregnancy Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments