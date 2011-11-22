Home Health Parents News Now Katy Perry Denies Pregnancy Rumors Katy Perry Denies Pregnancy Rumors By Holly Lebowitz Rossi November 22, 2011 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Katy Perry Denies Pregnancy Rumors 29368 The rumors swirled Perry's outfit at the AMAs seemed to show a little bump, but Perry assured them any protrusion was just due to diet. "I like In-N-Out Burger and Taco Bell and if you want to make that pregnant that's your problem," she told The Insider. Among her other thoughts on pregnancy: "I still love drinking alcohol so not yet." During a concert at Madison Square Garden last week, Perry joked to the crowd that if she was rubbing her "bloated belly" during the show, it wasn't because she's about to be a mom. She said she had just been having too much fun sampling the "delicious" food in and around New York City. (image via: http://www.imdb.com) By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Katy Perry Denies Pregnancy Rumors Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
