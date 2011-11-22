Katy Perry Denies Pregnancy Rumors

The rumors swirled Perry's outfit at the AMAs seemed to show a little bump, but Perry assured them any protrusion was just due to diet.

"I like In-N-Out Burger and Taco Bell and if you want to make that pregnant that's your problem," she told The Insider. Among her other thoughts on pregnancy: "I still love drinking alcohol so not yet."

During a concert at Madison Square Garden last week, Perry joked to the crowd that if she was rubbing her "bloated belly" during the show, it wasn't because she's about to be a mom. She said she had just been having too much fun sampling the "delicious" food in and around New York City.