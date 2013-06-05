Kate Winslet Pregnant with Third Child
Advertisement
The Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is pregnant with her third child--her first with husband Ned Rocknroll. She is already mom to a 12-year-old daughter, Mia, and a 9-year-old son, Joe, from her previous marriage to movie directors Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes.
"I'm hoping to have more kids," Winslet told InStyle in 2006. "I don't know whether one or two. Oh, God, I would love to have more."
Winslet married Rocknroll, the nephew of Virgin Group's Richard Branson, in a private ceremony in December 2012.
Image: Kate Winslet, via Featureflash / Shutterstock.com
Comments