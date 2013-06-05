Kate Winslet Pregnant with Third Child

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi June 04, 2013
The Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is pregnant with her third child--her first with husband Ned Rocknroll.  She is already mom to a 12-year-old daughter, Mia, and a 9-year-old son, Joe, from her previous marriage to movie directors Jim Threapleton and Sam Mendes.

"I'm hoping to have more kids," Winslet told InStyle in 2006. "I don't know whether one or two. Oh, God, I would love to have more."

Winslet married Rocknroll, the nephew of Virgin Group's Richard Branson, in a private ceremony in December 2012.

