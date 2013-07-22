Kate Middleton, Prince William Welcome Baby Boy
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to a baby boy, who will be third in line to the throne of the United Kingdom. Prince William was reportedly at his wife's side during the birth. The baby was born at 4:24 local time, weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces, according to the announcement from Kensington Palace. Both mother and baby are reported to be doing well.
The baby's name will likely not be divulged for days, and people who placed bets on girls' names were immediately disappointed. Because the baby will one day be the king of England, traditional names are most likely to be chosen.
The royal couple, who were married in April 2011, announced their pregnancy in December 2012. The Duchess was hospitalized early in her pregnancy for a rare but severe morning sickness condition called hyperemesis gravidarum, but otherwise the pregnancy progressed normally.
Last week, royal watchers were anxiously engaged in what got dubbed "The Great Kate Wait," as her alleged due date of July 13 and then July 19 passed without any news. Monday morning brought the excitement back, as news broke that the royal couple had entered the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, with Kate in the early stages of an apparently normal labor.
In the meantime, watch Rosie Pope's tribute to the new prince:
More on the Royal Birth
The Royal Baby -- Kate and William's Baby (Gallery of Photos of a Royal Pregnancy)
Image: Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge, via Featureflash / Shutterstock.com
Comments