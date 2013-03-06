Kate Middleton May Have Accidentally Revealed Baby's Gender

A possible slip-of-the-tongue by Kate Middleton while greeting citizens in the town of Grimsby, England on Tuesday has British media outlets in a frenzy, speculating the sex of her baby .

Sandra Cook, 67, said, "The lady next to me gave her a teddy bear and I distinctly heard [Kate] say: 'Thank you, I will take that for my d...' Then she stopped herself.

"I said to her: 'You were going to say daughter weren't you?' She said: 'No, we don't know'. I said: 'Oh I think you do', to which she said: 'We're not telling'."