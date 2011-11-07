Justin Bieber to Take Paternity Test, Sue Accuser

According to reports from TMZ, Justin Bieber will take a DNA to prove he's not the father of Mariah Yeater's baby.

The 17-year-old popstar is currently in Europe but when he returns to the U.S. in two weeks he hopes to finally end this whole mess. TMZ also reports that Bieber isn't planning to let Yeater's accusations go unpunished, and plans on taking her to court.

And that's not a bad idea -- if Bieber is in fact not the father, pursing legal action against Yeater would likely deter anyone else from making false accusation in the future.

According to the website, Bieber's lawyer, Howard Weitzman, contacted Yeater's lawyers on Friday to inform them that a paternity test will happen, and that they've already found a test lab.

Yeater filed a paternity suit against Bieber on November 1, claiming she met him backstage at one of his concerts in Los Angeles.