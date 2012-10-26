Home Health Parents News Now Journalist Lisa Ling Announces Pregnancy, Baby's Gender Journalist Lisa Ling Announces Pregnancy, Baby's Gender By Holly Lebowitz Rossi October 26, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_104532434 29980 The TV journalist, whose documentary series, Our America, airs on OWN, first revealed her baby news — and a sonogram — Wednesday on Anderson Cooper's daytime talk show, Anderson Live. It's a happy moment for Ling, 39, who shared her heartbreak over a miscarriage in 2010. "I felt more like a failure than I'd felt in a very long time," Ling, said at the time of losing her pregnancy at seven weeks. "When I heard the doctor say there was no heartbeat it was like bam, like a knife through the heart." Image: Lisa Ling, via Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Journalist Lisa Ling Announces Pregnancy, Baby's Gender Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments