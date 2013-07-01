Jessica Simpson's Baby Boy, Ace Knute

Jessica Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson welcomed their second child yesterday—a baby boy named Ace Knute (pronounced Ka-nute) Johnson. The baby was born via scheduled C-section, and both mom and baby are doing fine. Simpson, 32, and Johnson, 33, are also parents to their nearly 14-month-old daughter, Maxwell Drew. More from Us Weekly:

Gender wasn't the only difference for pregnancy number two. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on March 7, Simpson shared that "this pregnancy is the complete opposite. Like with Maxwell, I felt amazing. Like I could do everything, eat everything. Do whatever I wanted. I had a lot of energy," she recalled. "This time around . . . I'm like exhausted. Eating Tums. That's my snack of choice."

After about six months of dating, Simpson and Johnson, a Yale grad and former NFL player, got engaged in fall 2010, but were forced to postpone their nuptials twice due to her unexpected, back-to-back pregnancies. But a source recently told Us they're hoping to (finally!) tie the knot soon.

At the Weight Watchers spokeswoman's April 14 baby shower, she "was telling friends she wanted to get married a few months after the baby is born," the source told Us. "Jessica said, 'Let's have this wedding already before I get pregnant with another one!'"