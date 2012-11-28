Jessica Simpson Source Announces Second Pregnancy
Advertisement
Jessica Simpson, whose daughter Maxwell Drew is just 7 months old, may be pregnant again, US Weekly reported this morning.
"It definitely wasn't planned. But yes, Jessica is pregnant again," a source told the magazine, although Simpson's representative had no comment. Simpson and her fiance, Eric Johnson, welcomed their daughter May 1, and Simpson had been in the limelight as a spokesperson for Weight Watchers as she reportedly shed 70 pounds of baby weight.
Image: Jessica Simpson, via K2 images / Shutterstock.com
Comments