Jessica Simpson Reveals Post-Baby Body After Weight Struggle
On the premiere episode of Katie Couric's new talk show Katie, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson revealed her post-baby body for the first time since she disclosed that she was struggling to lose pregnancy weight and seeking help from Weight Watchers--and is now a spokesperson for the company--to shed the pounds.
On the show, Simpson disclosed that she's lost more than 40 pounds, and that she is 10 pounds from her pre-pregnancy weight. Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew was born May 1.
Image: Pregnant Jessica Simpson, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
