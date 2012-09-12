Jessica Simpson Reveals Post-Baby Body After Weight Struggle

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi September 12, 2012
On the premiere episode of Katie Couric's new talk show Katie, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson revealed her post-baby body for the first time since she disclosed that she was struggling to lose pregnancy weight and seeking help from Weight Watchers--and is now a spokesperson for the company--to shed the pounds.

On the show, Simpson disclosed that she's lost more than 40 pounds, and that she is 10 pounds from her pre-pregnancy weight.  Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew was born May 1.

Image: Pregnant Jessica Simpson, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

