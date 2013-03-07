Home Health Parents News Now Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Baby's Gender Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Baby's Gender By Holly Lebowitz Rossi March 07, 2013 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print jessica simpson 28352 The singer and actress, 32, let the news slip on Jimmy Kimmel Live that daughter Maxwell Drew, 10 months, is getting a little brother — then spent the rest of her appearance in shock that she'd done so. "I just feel awful, I've been vomiting," she tells Kimmel of her current pregnancy. "The crazy thing is, I never knew that a wiener could actually make me nauseous." After a gasp, Simpson adds: "Well, I guess I just told the world that I'm having a boy!" Image: Jessica Simpson, via DFree / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Baby's Gender Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
