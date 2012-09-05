Jessica Simpson Describes Post-Baby Weight Struggle

Singer, fashion designer, and television personality Jessica Simpson told USA Today that while she was pregnant with her baby daughter Maxwell Drew, she had a "big appetite" and gave in to frequent cravings for macaroni and cheese.

"I let myself indulge in everything I wanted because it was the first time I was ever pregnant, and I wanted to enjoy it," she said. "I wanted to be happy and eat what I wanted."

Simpson said she didn't know the extra pounds wouldn't "all come off with the baby." Baby Maxwell was born on May 1 to Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson, a former NFL player. "I'm not a supermodel," Simpson told USA Today. "My body is not bouncing back like a supermodel."

To shed the weight, Simpson has been following Weight Watchers, and just announced that she's a spokeswoman for the program. She holds Weight Watchers meetings at her home with her mom and a group of about 14 friends. "It's nice to do it together and motivate each other," she said.

Simpson didn't reveal her starting weight, but said "I've lost weight every single week." In addition to watching what she eats, Simpson is walking about an hour a day and wearing a pedometer to count her steps. She's also doing brief muscle-toning workouts with a personal trainer several times a week.