Jessica Simpson Confirms Second Pregnancy

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
December 25, 2012

After weeks of hiding her bump in baggy black clothing, the "Fashion Star" host posted a photo on Twitter Christmas morning, showing her daughter Maxwell Drew sitting in a patch of sand with the words "Big Sis" inscribed in it. Simpson's smiling, adorable tot was dressed in super cute, candy cane striped pajamas, sporting a red bow in her hair for the pic, which was accompanied by the caption, "Merry Christmas from my family to yours!"

Image: Jessica Simpson, via Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
