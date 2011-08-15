Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Girl Haven

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi August 15, 2011
The actress Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their second child this weekend, a girl named Haven Garner Warren, PEOPLE.com reports.  The couple's older daughter, Honor, is 3 years old.

Alba recently made news when she advocated for changes to the laws that govern the use of toxic chemicals in child products.  "Like many other moms out there, I try to buy safe products for my family, but that can't be the only solution. You can't hire a team of scientists to do your shopping for you," she said.

Tina Fey also gave birth to a baby girl this month.  For more celebrity pregnancy news, check out Parents.com's Celebrity BumpWatch.

