Jessica Alba Gives Birth to Baby Girl Haven
The actress Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, welcomed their second child this weekend, a girl named Haven Garner Warren, PEOPLE.com reports. The couple's older daughter, Honor, is 3 years old.
Alba recently made news when she advocated for changes to the laws that govern the use of toxic chemicals in child products. "Like many other moms out there, I try to buy safe products for my family, but that can't be the only solution. You can't hire a team of scientists to do your shopping for you," she said.
Tina Fey also gave birth to a baby girl this month. For more celebrity pregnancy news, check out Parents.com's Celebrity BumpWatch.
