James and Kimberly Van Der Beek Announce They're Expecting Again

The new addition will take James and Kimberly's parenting technique from "man to man" to "zone defense," says the future father-of-three, and while they're not sure what to expect, they're up for the challenge.

"I was told two was three times as hard as one, and that three is actually not as big of a leap," he says, adding jokingly, "If anybody knows otherwise, I'm going to ask them not to tell me."

"How do you prepare for three kids? We only have two arms each, so I don't know how it will go," says Kimberly. "I just think we are going with the flow of it."

The couple have adopted a similarly laid back approach to growing their family, neither preventing nor planning their pregnancies.

"We are letting Mother Nature decide," Kimberly explains. "I know when I start to get exhausted and moody, then maybe I'm pregnant."

"There are ways to prevent these things from happening—we don't do any of those things," jokes James.