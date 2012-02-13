Injured Toddler Highlights Grave Dangers Posed by TVs
The Chicago Tribune reports that a two-year-old girl is in serious condition after being injured by a falling television and dresser last week. She is the fifth child in the Chicago area to be struck by a falling television since October.
The toddler was trying to climb up the dresser when the television fell on her, police reports said. The child's mother was in another room with her son when she heard a crash. The child was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago, and her condition was upgraded from critical to serious over the weekend.
But in the four other cases in the Chicago area, all four children died of their injuries. There's been a wave of similar accidents nationwide: Hospitals saw 40 percent increase in the number of children treated at emergency rooms for "furniture tip-over" injuries from 1990 to 2007, said Dr. Gary Smith, president of the Child Injury Prevention Alliance and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, in a previous Tribune article.
From the Tribune:
To keep chidren safe, Smith recommends securing all heavy furniture, including televisions and dressers, to walls with attachments such as straps and anchors.
Image: TV on dresser via Shutterstock.
