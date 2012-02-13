Injured Toddler Highlights Grave Dangers Posed by TVs

The Chicago Tribune reports that a two-year-old girl is in serious condition after being injured by a falling television and dresser last week. She is the fifth child in the Chicago area to be struck by a falling television since October.

The toddler was trying to climb up the dresser when the television fell on her, police reports said. The child's mother was in another room with her son when she heard a crash. The child was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago, and her condition was upgraded from critical to serious over the weekend.