Hugh Grant: First-Time Dad at 51

British actor Hugh Grant has become a father for the first time, news sources are reporting. The 51-year-old Grant is dad to a baby girl, who was born in early October. Grant has not disclosed the name of the baby's mother.

"I can confirm that Hugh Grant is the delighted father of a baby girl," publicist Carrie Gordon said Tuesday in a statement published on Yahoo!. "He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive. He and the mother have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms."