Hugh Grant: First-Time Dad at 51
Advertisement
British actor Hugh Grant has become a father for the first time, news sources are reporting. The 51-year-old Grant is dad to a baby girl, who was born in early October. Grant has not disclosed the name of the baby's mother.
"I can confirm that Hugh Grant is the delighted father of a baby girl," publicist Carrie Gordon said Tuesday in a statement published on Yahoo!. "He and the mother had a fleeting affair and while this was not planned, Hugh could not be happier or more supportive. He and the mother have discussed everything and are on very friendly terms."
(image via: http://www.imdb.com)
Comments