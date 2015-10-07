Hospitals Have Improved Breastfeeding Support, CDC Says

Many U.S. hospitals are doing a better job of promoting breastfeeding, according to the new Vital Signs report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report found that there has been a significant increase in the number of hospitals using the "Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding," which is considered the global standard for supporting moms who are new to breastfeeding. Specifically, 54 percent of hospitals are using this standard, based on the most recent data, compared to just 29 percent in 2007.