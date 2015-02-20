Here's Why a Doctor Denied a Baby Healthcare

Choosing the right pediatrician to care for your newborn can be nerve-racking for any parent who wants to make sure they pick a nurturing and thorough doctor.

Like many parents, one couple in Michigan interviewed a number of pediatricians before the birth of their daughter, Bay. Months before she was born, Krista and Jami Contreras decided on Dr. Vesna Roi, and six days after birth, they arrived at the doctor's office for Bay's first appointment.

But much to their surprise, the parents were turned away for one reason: they are a lesbian couple.

After spending time in "much prayer," Dr. Roi concluded that she would not be the best fit for Bay. Another doctor at the practice actually delivered the unexpected news. He offered to take Bay on as his patient, but that did not make the situation any less shocking for the Contreras.

"I was completely dumbfounded," said Krista, Bay's biological mother. "We just looked at each other and said, 'Did we hear that correctly?'" Jami, put it more simply and accurately when she said, "You're discriminating against a baby? It's just wrong."

Months later, Dr. Roi sent a handwritten letter to the parents. The letter did not directly state that she made her decision based on their sexual orientation, but she did explain that she did not judge the couple's "free choice."

Krista and Jami did not immediately reach out to the media about their experience, but they finally chose to speak out so that others are aware that instances like this still happen.

Although Dr. Roi's actions may be discriminatory, they are not illegal. "Currently, 22 states have laws that prohibit doctors from discriminating against someone based on their sexual orientation. Michigan is not one of these states," reports USA Today. Also, there is currently no federal law protecting LGBT individuals from discrimination.

This is not the first time a child has been refused something because of a parent's sexual orientation. Just last month, Brian Copeland and Greg Bullard's visit with a private preschool was canceled once the administration learned that they were a married couple raising children.