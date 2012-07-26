Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Having Children After Age 30 May Reduce Risk of a Cancer Having Children After Age 30 May Reduce Risk of a Cancer By Holly Lebowitz Rossi July 26, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_108415619 29784 Women who give birth over age 40 were 44 percent less likely to have the cancer than women whose last birth occurred at or before age 25, the researchers found. For women whose last birth occurred between ages 35 to 39, the risk decreased by 32 percent, and for women who last gave birth between ages 30 and 34, their risk decreased by 17 percent, compared to those who delivered their last baby by age 25. The effect was seen even as the women aged, showing that the "protection persists for many years," said author Wendy Setiawan, a professor of preventive medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine. Image: Mother and baby, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Having Children After Age 30 May Reduce Risk of a Cancer Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
