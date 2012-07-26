Having Children After Age 30 May Reduce Risk of a Cancer

Women who give birth over age 40 were 44 percent less likely to have the cancer than women whose last birth occurred at or before age 25, the researchers found.

For women whose last birth occurred between ages 35 to 39, the risk decreased by 32 percent, and for women who last gave birth between ages 30 and 34, their risk decreased by 17 percent, compared to those who delivered their last baby by age 25.

The effect was seen even as the women aged, showing that the "protection persists for many years," said author Wendy Setiawan, a professor of preventive medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.