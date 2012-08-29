FTC Accuses "Your Baby Can Read!" of Deceptive Ads

The company, based in Carlsbad, Calif., announced earlier this year that it was going out of business. It cited the high cost of fighting complaints alleging that its ads were false.

Titzer, an educator with a doctorate in human performance from Indiana University, developed the program and appeared in many of the ads promoting the Your Baby Can Read videos and program. He was billed as a "recognized expert in infant learning."

The FTC says he and the company did studies to back up the claims. But the agency says those studies were flawed.