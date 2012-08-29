FTC Accuses "Your Baby Can Read!" of Deceptive Ads
It always seemed too good to be true. And now the Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against the man who created the "Your Baby Can Read!" program, accusing him of false and deceptive advertising.
Promoted in infomercials and on the Internet, the program was said to help babies as young as nine months old learn to read with videos, flash cards, and pop-up books.
The FTC filed the complaint against Robert Titzer, the product's creator, as well as the company, Your Baby Can, and Hugh Penton, Jr., who served as president and chief executive officer of the company until March 2010. Both the company and Penton agreed to settle with the FTC.
The defendants began selling their program to parents and grandparents around January 2008, charging about $200 and taking in more than $185 million, the complaint says. In one infomercial for the product, a two-year-old girl is shown reading from the book "Charlotte's Web."
Image: "Your Baby Can Read!" via The Miami Herald.
