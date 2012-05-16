Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Florida Tween Saves Four Younger Siblings from House Fire Florida Tween Saves Four Younger Siblings from House Fire By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 16, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Florida Tween Saves Four Younger Siblings from House Fire 29661 Justin Jackson says he was watching over his three brothers and one sister when a fire broke out inside their home in Milton, Fla., on Sunday evening, NBC station WPMI-TV in Mobile, Ala., reported. His mom was working the night shift at a nursing home and his father had been away on business, according to local media reports. "If he wasn't here, we would not be alive," Justin's 9-year-old brother, Emilio Jackson, told WPMI-TV. "I love him all the way to the universe and back." A storm knocked out power to the neighborhood and the children had used a few candles to light up the house, according to WPMI-TV. Justin said he was awakened by thunder and lightning, and then saw smoke. He leaped into action, grabbing his three brothers, including Diego, 6, and William, 5, WPMI-TV reported. "I just picked them up and took them outside and I was knocking on neighbor's doors but none of them came out," Jackson told WPMI-TV. Jackson said he ran back into the fire and kicked down the door to get his 3-year-old sister, Brooklynn. "I was worried that I was not going to get my little sister out of there," Justin told WPMI-TV. "I had to pick her up and she was real stiff, I was just real scared at that point." After saving his sister, Justin said he dashed back into the burning home a third time to call 911. Image: Fire truck, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Florida Tween Saves Four Younger Siblings from House Fire Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
