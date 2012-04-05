First Lady Celebrates Anniversary of Military Family Support Group
First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden celebrated the first anniversary of Joining Forces, their initiative to recognize, honor and serve military families, this week.
The celebration includes a White House event announcing the winner of the group's "Challenge," a contest to see how communities are supporting military families in innovative ways. Twenty finalists will be honored at the White House.
Additionally, the First Lady will appear on The Colbert Report to discuss Joining Forces, and she will address a group of high school girls whose families are part of the military.
Finally, Obama and Biden will announce a new initiative that is bringing together 150 of America's leading nursing organizations and more than 450 nursing schools in 50 states and territories to ensure our nation's nurses are prepared to help meet the unique health needs of service members, veterans, and their families.
Image: Father and son, via Shutterstock.
