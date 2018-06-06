Fire Department Is Warning Parents About Scalding Water From Garden Hoses

When it comes to cooling off from the hot summer sun, it's a no-brainer to head to the backyard and turn on your garden hose for some simple, old-school fun. Even with so many high-tech options at their fingertips, kids really do love playing in the cool spray. Unnervingly, the water in that garden hose isn't always cool. If you live in a particularly hot climate, there's a chance it could be hot—even scalding—when the hose is left sitting out in the sun. And that's why Las Vegas emergency officials have taken to social media to share an important warning with parents.

Alongside a heartbreaking photo of a baby covered in burned, blistered skin on his back and arms, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue department noted, "Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals."

According to KPHO-TV, the incident occurred in 2016 in Arizona. The little boy, then 9-month-old Nicholas Woodager suffered second-degree burns on 30 percent of his body. His mother, Dominique Woodger, said she was filling up a kiddie pool and accidentally sprayed the boy when she turned on the hose, according to the station.

Such an important reminder that, if you don't live in the desert, it doesn't hurt to double-check the temperature of the water coming from a garden hose. Injuries like this not only happen far too quickly—and are easily prevented.