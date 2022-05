Married since 2009, the couple have been eagerly anticipating their little bundle of joy's birth for weeks. At the Hollywood premiere of Duhamel's new movie, Scenic Route, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the 40-year-old actor said they were packed and ready to go to the hospital at a moment's notice.

"We do have a bag ready but just not here," he told Us. "So he's going to have to wait. He's going to have to wait until next week."

The star also spoke recently about how well his wife had been handling her first pregnancy. "I'm mostly impressed with how gracefully...I mean she's just been awesome throughout this whole thing," he gushed on Aug. 15. "She's taken really good care of herself, she's happy, she's in great spirits, she looks beautiful and I'm just really proud of her more than anything. And I'm really excited to meet this little dude. I can't wait."