Excessive Pregnancy Weight Gain a Childhood Obesity Risk
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
The study emphasized that the "right" amount of weight women should gain in pregnancy depends on a number of factors, including whether they were at a healthy weight, or over- or underweight before they became pregnant. Women should establish their target weight gain with their doctors.
Image: Pregnant belly, via Shutterstock
Comments