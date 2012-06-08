Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now DNA Testing of Parents to Paint Picture of Babies' Health Before Birth DNA Testing of Parents to Paint Picture of Babies' Health Before Birth By Holly Lebowitz Rossi June 08, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print DNA Testing of Parents to Paint Picture of Babies' Health Before Birth 29693 The accomplishment heralds an era in which parents might find it easier to know the complete DNA blueprint of a child months before it is born. That would allow thousands of genetic diseases to be detected prenatally. But the ability to know so much about an unborn child is likely to raise serious ethical considerations as well. It could increase abortions for reasons that have little to do with medical issues and more to do with parental preferences for traits in children. "It's an extraordinary piece of technology, really quite remarkable," said Peter Benn, professor of genetics and developmental biology at the University of Connecticut, who was not involved in the work. "What I see in this paper is a glance into the future." Image: DNA test, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment DNA Testing of Parents to Paint Picture of Babies' Health Before Birth Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments