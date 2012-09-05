'Dixie Chick' Emily Robison Welcomes Baby Violet
Musician Emily Robison of the Dixie Chicks gave birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, September 4, PEOPLE.com reports.
Baby Violet Isabel Strayer weighed 8.5 pounds, and is the first child for Robison with her boyfriend Martin Strayer. A rep told PEOPLE that mom and baby are both doing well.
Robison, 40, is also mother to twins Juliana Tex and Henry Benjamin, 7, and son Charles Augustus, 9, with ex-husband Charlie Robison.
Image: Emily Robison via Featureflash / Shutterstock.com.
