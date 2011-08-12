Discarded Drug Patches Dangerous to Children
Transdermal patches, which are prescribed to adults to deliver drugs through the skin, can pose serious danger to children if not disposed of properly, MSNBC.com is reporting. The patches most dangerous to children include fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller, nicotine patches, motion-sickness patches, and patches for the heart medication nitroglycerin. Birth control patches, researchers say, could cause long-term problems, but are not an immediate health risk like the others.
If children find and ingest the patches, or even if a patch comes off on their skin during a hug from a parent or grandparent, they can become seriously ill with seizures, nausea, rapid breathing, and even death.
