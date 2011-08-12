Discarded Drug Patches Dangerous to Children

Transdermal patches, which are prescribed to adults to deliver drugs through the skin, can pose serious danger to children if not disposed of properly, MSNBC.com is reporting. The patches most dangerous to children include fentanyl, a powerful opiate painkiller, nicotine patches, motion-sickness patches, and patches for the heart medication nitroglycerin. Birth control patches, researchers say, could cause long-term problems, but are not an immediate health risk like the others.