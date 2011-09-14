DHS: Kids Won't Have to Remove Shoes for Airport Screenings
Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano told Congress on Tuesday that new rules will not require children under age 12 to remove their shoes when they go through airport security, The Associated Press reports.
The Transportation Security Administration says the change will be instituted in the coming weeks, along with other policy changes including new ways to conduct security searches of children without resorting to pat-downs.
From the AP:
