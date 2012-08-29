Delegate Moms Protest Lack of Child Care at Dem Convention
Delegates who planned to bring their children to the Democratic National Convention recently learned that organizers will not provide childcare or allow kids on the convention floor, CBS Charlotte reports. The DNC begins in Charlotte, N.C., on September 3.
This decision has sparked criticism from local chapters of the National Organization of Women and from women's rights activist Gloria Steinem, who called it "discrimination against moms."
"Women are the key to a Democratic victory, and sometimes, children are the key to women," Steinem said in a statement. "It's both right and smart for the Democratic Convention to behave as if children exist."
Californian Susie Shannon, who planned to bring her four-year-old daughter to the convention, told the Charlotte Observer: "The Democratic Party shouldn't put you in a position where you have to choose between your child and participating in a political convention."
A convention spokeswoman said the DNC's official vendor directory will include a list of private child care providers, and added that all convention venues will include lactation centers for nursing moms.
Image: Political convention via Shutterstock.
