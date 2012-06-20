Colorado Neighborhood Considers Banning Sidewalk Chalk

[Mother Sarah Cohen] said they moved to Stapleton because it was a family-friendly neighborhood.

"We live on a courtyard and we all bought into the notion that we were sharing a space," said Cohen.

But the group — called a Innovations and Courtyard Traditions at Stapleton, a sub-association of the Stapleton MCA (Master Community Association) — said because it is a shared space, anything that offends, disturbs or interferes with the peaceful enjoyment isn't allowed. It seems that some neighbors have complained.

"The association is trying to go down a path of do no harm and prevent the sidewalk art as opposed to... until such time as it can get together and discuss it," said the attorney representing the group.

Cohen said no neighbors have mentioned anything to her. She also plans to keep letting her daughter use chalk to decorate the common area.

"It's summertime and God forbid my daughter is drawing flowers, her name and hearts," said Cohen.