Chickenpox-Laced Lollipops Cause Stir in Tenessee

State health officials were horrified at the prospect, and pointed out that not only is the varicella vaccine much safer for children than getting the disease itself, but spreading the virus could pose a serious risk to children who can't be vaccinated because they are undergoing cancer treatment or have other health problems.

Deaths caused by chickenpox have plummeted since the vaccine was introduced in 1995, according to a study published in July.

Before the vaccine was introduced, parents would sometimes expose their children to others who were sick with the disease, so the children would have a reduced risk of serious infection as adults. The idea has since been adopted by some parents leery of vaccines.