Chickenpox-Laced Lollipops Cause Stir in Tenessee
A Nashville, Tennessee woman has caused a stir by offering for sale spit, cotton swabs, and lollipops that were licked by her chickenpox-infected children. The offer, which she posted on Facebook, was meant to help parents who wanted to expose their children to the varicella virus instead of giving them the vaccine against the chickenpox.
NPR reported that once the story caught the attention of health officials, the Facebook page now offers "pox parties" for local families only--no shipping of items allowed.
(image via: http://www.free-extras.com/)
