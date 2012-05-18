Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Census: Whites Account for Under Half of U.S. Births Census: Whites Account for Under Half of U.S. Births By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 18, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Census: Whites Account for Under Half of U.S. Births 29666 Non-Hispanic whites accounted for 49.6 percent of all births in the 12-month period that ended last July, according to Census Bureau data made public on Thursday, while minorities — including Hispanics, blacks, Asians and those of mixed race — reached 50.4 percent, representing a majority for the first time in the country's history. Such a turn has been long expected, but no one was certain when the moment would arrive — signaling a milestone for a nation whose government was founded by white Europeans and has wrestled mightily with issues of race, from the days of slavery, through a civil war, bitter civil rights battles and, most recently, highly charged debates over efforts to restrict immigration. While over all, whites will remain a majority for some time, the fact that a younger generation is being born in which minorities are the majority has broad implications for the country's economy, its political life and its identity. "This is an important tipping point," said William H. Frey, the senior demographer at the Brookings Institution, describing the shift as a "transformation from a mostly white baby boomer culture to the more globalized multiethnic country that we are becoming." Image: Census form, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Census: Whites Account for Under Half of U.S. Births Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
