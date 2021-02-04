This Eco-Friendly Bedding Brand Is Offering a Discount on Its Blankets for a Very Good Cause

We know firsthand just how important a child's lovey or security blanket can be. That's why we love the non-profit organization Project Linus, which provides handmade blankets to kids in hospitals, foster care, and group homes.
"Time and time again, we have seen a child in a stressful situation given a blanket to hold and cuddle," says Patty Gregory, Project Linus national president. "It provides comfort and a distraction from their current position."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has reported a higher need for blankets, and companies like Cariloha are stepping up to the plate to deliver. In honor of National Make a Blanket Day on February 20, Cariloha will hold a special blanket sale, offering customers the opportunity to buy one, get one for 50 percent off. Proceeds of all Cariloha.com blanket orders from that weekend (February 20-21) will be donated directly to Project Linus.
"We make and sell comfortable, eco-friendly blankets," says Scott Brady, Cariloha's vice president of communications. "And Project Linus encourages others to make and give comfy blankets to those in need. Joining forces made sense – we're creating awareness for Project Linus and providing an opportunity for our fan base to make a direct contribution to their cause."
All of Cariloha's blankets are made with natural bamboo, and reviewers write that the blankets are "soft and cozy and the perfect throw to keep you warm and comfortable." Reviewers also comment on how breathable the fabric is and that you won't overheat while you sleep. Cariloha also makes sheets, pillows, towels, clothes, and face masks with its signature bamboo.
If you're on the hunt for a new blanket or are looking to swap out your current ones for something natural, now is an excellent time. You can take advantage of Cariloha's deal while supporting a great cause. Check out some of Cariloha's popular blankets below.
To buy: Cariloha Plush Bamboo Throw Blanket, $119; cariloha.com
To buy: Cariloha Herringbone Bamboo Knit Throw, $99; cariloha.com
To buy: Cariloha Weighted Bamboo Blanket, $249; cariloha.com