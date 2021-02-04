This Eco-Friendly Bedding Brand Is Offering a Discount on Its Blankets for a Very Good Cause

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has reported a higher need for blankets, and companies like Cariloha are stepping up to the plate to deliver. In honor of National Make a Blanket Day on February 20, Cariloha will hold a special blanket sale, offering customers the opportunity to buy one, get one for 50 percent off. Proceeds of all Cariloha.com blanket orders from that weekend (February 20-21) will be donated directly to Project Linus.