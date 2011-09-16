Canadian 'Win a Baby' Radio Contest Sparks Debate
An Ottawa radio station is holding a controversial new contest in which the prize is up to three cycles of fertility treatments for couples who cannot conceive naturally. To enter, couples need to write a letter to the station explaining why they need the treatments. Finalists will need to undergo a consultation with a fertility specialist and submit a reference from a family doctor.
In July, a British charity held a similar contest, selling raffle tickets for a single IVF, donor egg, or surrogacy cycle.
