Canadian 'Win a Baby' Radio Contest Sparks Debate

"I think we're crossing some morality lines with this contest ... imagine telling your child, you were a prize from a radio station because we had problems conceiving," wrote Casey Schofield on the station's Facebook page.

"When one in six couples have trouble conceiving — that's a huge percentage," said Hot 89.9 co-host Jeff Mauler. "If we help out those families or individuals who are looking to do this then I think those people who are against it should see the bigger picture and realize that we're actually trying to help somebody who couldn't do this otherwise."