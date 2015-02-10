California May Ban Certain Vaccine Exemptions

Now that there are more than 120 confirmed cases of measles—92 within the state of California—two California senators are working toward banning parents' right to exempt their children from mandatory school vaccinations because of personal beliefs, reports Reuters.

These lawmakers are answering the pleas of many families— including that of Rhett Krawitt's , a 6-year-old boy unable to receive vaccines for medical reasons—who want to keep their children healthy.

"The high number of unvaccinated students is jeopardizing public health not only in schools but in the broader community," said state Senator Ben Allen, who is co-sponsoring the legislation with fellow Senator Richard Pan. "We need to take steps to keep our schools safe and our students healthy."