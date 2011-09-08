California Lawmakers Say No To Circumcision Bans

If you're following the circumcision debate in California, here's the latest: The California legislature this week approved a bill that prevents local communities from banning circumcision, The Associated Press reports.

The bill was a response to events this summer in San Francisco, where an anti-circumcision group collected more than 7,500 signatures to place a measure banning circumcision on the November ballot. When a coalition of Jewish and Muslim groups sued, a judge blocked the ballot measure.

The bill now heads to Governor Jerry Brown for his signature.

From the AP:

The author of [the bill], Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gatto of Los Angeles, says [circumcision] has cultural and health benefits and should require statewide rules.