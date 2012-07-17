Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now California Bill Could Allow More Than Two Parents California Bill Could Allow More Than Two Parents By Holly Lebowitz Rossi July 17, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print California Bill Could Allow More Than Two Parents 29764 "The bill brings California into the 21st century, recognizing that there are more than Ozzie and Harriet families today," the San Francisco Democrat said. Surrogate births, same-sex parenthood and assisted reproduction are changing society by creating new possibilities for nontraditional households and relationships. Benjamin Lopez, legislative analyst for the Traditional Values Coalition, blasted Leno's bill as a new attempt to "revamp, redefine and muddy the waters" of family structure by a leader in the drive to legalize gay marriage. "It comes as no surprise that he would try to say that a child has more than two parents — that's absurd," said Lopez, whose group calls itself a leading voice for Bible-based values. Under Leno's bill, if three or more people who acted as parents could not agree on custody, visitation and child support, a judge could split those things up among them. SB 1476 is not meant to expand the definition of who can qualify as a parent, only to eliminate the limit of two per child. Image: Family, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment California Bill Could Allow More Than Two Parents Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
