Breaking News: Shooting at Ohio High School
A gunman opened fire this morning in the cafeteria at Chardon High School near Cleveland, Ohio, news sources are reporting. At least three students were reportedly hit and have been taken by helicopter to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is not yet known.
According to CNN.com, Chardon is a small city of about 5,100 people located 30 miles east of Cleveland. About 1,150 students attend the high school, which is next to Chardon Middle School and across the street from Maple Elementary School.
The gunman has reportedly been taken into custody.
