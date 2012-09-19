BPA May Increase Childhood Obesity, Study Finds
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
A new study is reporting that bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical found in some plastics and food cans, may, in addition to causing a host of health risks, raise the risks that children will become obese. Though BPA has been removed from many plastic children's toys, bottles, sippy cups, and food packages, it has not been banned from use.
Image: Childhood obesity sign, via Shutterstock
Comments